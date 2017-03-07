How will the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare affect San Diegans?

(San Diego) The plan to replace the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare has a lot of people worried about their health insurance. More than 350,000 people in San Diego County would be affected by the proposed changes.

Craig Gussin works with the San Diego Association of Health Underwriters. He just got back from Washington D.C. and has studied the proposed legislation repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

“We may not see big changes in California because we’re a state run plan and not a federal plan,” says Craig Gussin from the San Diego Association of Health Underwriters.

Since Covered California is a state run plan, there won’t be too many changes if Obamacare is replaced. However, what about protections Obamacare gives to certain groups of people? For instance, will those under 26-years-old lose their insurance if they’re covered by their parents?

“The good part is kids can stay on your plan until age 26,” adds Gussin.

Under the new plan, people with pre-existing conditions will not lose their coverage. The individual mandate requiring people to buy insurance will go away. So will subsidies that help pay for coverage, they will be replaced by tax credits.

“The tax credit you will only get if your employer does not offer health insurance or you don’t get Medi-Cal,” says Gussin.

Gussin says the new healthcare plan is supposed to be in place by 2018. He doesn’t think that will happen and instead he thinks it will be up and running by 2020.