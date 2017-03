Winter storm causes more than 1,000 flight cancellations nationwide

More than 1,000 US flights still were canceled Wednesday, adding to the 7,900-plus flights canceled earlier this week, according to Flightaware.com.

And some school systems, including in Boston, also canceled classes Wednesday. Boston’s mayor said about 6 to 8 inches of snow had fallen by there Tuesday afternoon.

Go here to check out all flight cancellations: flightaware.com

