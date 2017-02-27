Winter Storm Creates Flooding Across the County

((San Diego)) – San Diego roads are under water across the county. Monday’s rainstorm created a messy start to the week. In Sorrento Valley Roselle road quickly, flooded catching some drivers off guard. Two cars had to be abandon as the water started to rise. By midday the swollen Penesqutos Creek was up to seven feet, threatening to breech it’s banks. Drivers splashed through round-abouts in La Jolla as water pooled over pedestrian crosswalks. The San Diego river beached its banks, shutting down several streets in Mission Valley and Grantville. Amanda Shotsky has the report.