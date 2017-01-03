Woman in critical condition after smashing into a tree in Mira Mesa

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 24-year-old woman who crashed her car into a pine tree while chasing a second car through Mira Mesa is hospitalized in critical condition today with injuries she is not expected to survive.

The woman was behind the wheel of a white Scion that was seen chasing a gray Toyota Camry for four or five blocks along westbound Mira Mesa Boulevard, according to San Diego police. It was not immediately clear what prompted the pursuit.

She lost control of her car near Aderman Avenue, overcorrected, then slammed into a pine tree in the center median shortly before 6:30 p.m Monday, police said in a statement. The Toyota apparently continued on.

The Scion’s driver suffered massive head trauma, fractured ribs and cervical vertebra, lacerations to her spleen and liver and other internal injuries, according to police, who said she was not expected to survive.

Although the Toyota was not involved in the accident, police said they would like to speak with its driver.