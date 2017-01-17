Woman sentenced for cross-country, anti-fur rampage

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A former Escondido woman who admitted freeing mink from farms across the country and vandalizing a fur store and the owner’s home in San Diego County was sentenced today to 21 months in federal prison.

Nicole Kissane, 29, originally pleaded guilty a year ago, along with co- defendant Joseph Buddenberg. Their plea agreement was binding, meaning that rather than allowing the judge to set the sentence, U.S. District Judge Larry Burns had to accept or reject the specific sentence spelled out in the

agreement.

Buddenberg was sentenced last May to two years behind bars, but when it came time to sentence Kissane, the judge said a proposed six-month term was too low and refused to approve it.

Attorneys in the case said they arrived at the agreement because Kissane played a smaller role in the anti-fur rampage than Buddenberg.

Last month, Kissane reached a new deal with prosecutors. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Animal Enterprise Terrorism Act, admitting that she caused more than $100,000 in damage to the operation of an animal enterprise.

She also admitted vandalizing the Furs by Graf store in Kearny Mesa on July 14, 2013, as well as the Spring Valley and La Mesa homes of the business’ owner and the owner’s parents.

Arguing for a 15-month sentence, attorneys for Kissane said she had an extraordinary degree of remorse for her actions and blamed Buddenberg for abusing her and leading her astray after she came to the movement because of her love of animals.

But Burns said both Kissane and Buddenberg did the same crimes in a “calculated, premeditated campaign of terror” that went on for several months.

The judge said that about one-third of the minks that were freed from farms by the defendants were hit and killed on roadways.

Kissane and Buddenberg will have to pay $423,477 in restitution, the judge said.

Burns ordered Kissane to report for custody by Wednesday morning.