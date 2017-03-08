Woman struck by a bullet while driving past gang shootout



ESCONDIDO (CNS) – An investigation was underway today into the death of a 55-year-old woman struck by a stray bullet while driving past a gang shootout in Escondido.

Catherine Kennedy, age 55, of Escondido was found with a gunshot wound to her head after her silver Toyota Camry crashed into a vehicle parked alongside eastbound Grand Avenue near Midway Drive shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Escondido police Lt. Justin Murphy. Investigators believe she had been struck by a stray bullet fired by one of at least two gang members shooting at each other.

An Escondido police Lieutenant confirms that Kennedy was driving home from church when she was shot and killed.

A witness described, “heard boom boom boom bam. I looked out my window, saw the crash and started running barefoot, I checked her pulse and I told her hang on sweetie the ambulance is going to be here…I hope she’s going to be ok… (crying) I hope she’s going to be ok.”

Kennedy was taken to Palomar Medical Center after the shooting, but later died from her injuries.

“It’s extremely frustrating gang violence terrible thing here’s a classic example of ramifications of gang members that don’t care for people that live in Escondido, an innocent person is now deceased because of their actions. It’s terrible,” said Lt. Justin Murphy of Escondido Police Department.

Murphy said a suspect has yet to be identified. A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call detectives at (760) 839-4926 or (760) 839-4422. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (760) 743-8477.