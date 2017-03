Woman struck by a slow-moving trolley causes trolley delays, no injuries reported

SAN DIEGO – A slow-moving trolley has struck or grazed a woman at 12th & Imperial Transit Center in the East Village, causing no reported injuries but resulting in some trolley delays, according to San Diego police.

The woman — who, according to witnesses, appeared to intentionally jump into the path of the light-rail tram — is being evaluated at the scene.