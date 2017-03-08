Wounded Warrior athletes from around the world gear up for the Marine Corps Trials

(CAMP PENDLETON) – Competition kicks off at Camp Pendleton for the 2017 Marine Corps Trials.

“The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports event involving more than 325 wounded, ill or injured Marines, Sailors, veterans and international competitors. Participation in the Marine Corps Trials is open to recovering Service members and veterans of all skill levels. Organized into three competing teams, participants represent Wounded Warrior Battalion-East, Wounded Warrior Battalion-West, and an international team of wounded warriors from Australia, Colombia, France, Netherlands and United Kingdom.” (Wounded Warrior Regiment)

“The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sports participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members and veterans. It is as an opportunity for recovering Service members to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games.” (Wounded Warrior Regiment)

To find more information about the 2017 Maine Corps Trials, go here!

Photo Credit: Homeland Magazine