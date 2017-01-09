xXx: Return of Xander Cage Advance Screening Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

Paramount Pictures is releasing XXX: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE in theaters on Friday, January 20th! Enter below for your chance to win tickets to the CW6 Advance Screening.

After coming out of self-imposed exile, daredevil operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) must race against time to recover a sinister weapon known as Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. Recruiting a new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself entangled in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of government.

XXX: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE

Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Full Name *

Age *

Email *

Phone *

City *

Sign Up for the CW6 Promotions Newsletter



For complete contest rules, click here.