This year’s flu has killed more people in years past

The weekly total of local influenza cases reached a new high this season, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.

A total of 555 cases were reported last week, surpassing the 474 cases reported the week ending Jan. 7, 2017.

Also, five flu deaths were reported, including a 31-year-old man with no underlying medical conditions. A total of 44 influenza deaths have been reported this season compared to 12 at this time last year. To date, the people who died ranged in age from 31 to 98 years old. All except three had underlying medical conditions.

“Influenza continues to be widespread in the region,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Vaccination is the best protection against the flu.”

For the week ending Feb. 11, 2017, the Health and Human Services Agency Influenza Watch report shows the following:

Emergency department visits for influenza-like illness: 6 percent of all visits (up from 5 percent the previous week)

Lab-confirmed influenza cases for the week: 555 (up from 379 the previous week)

Total influenza deaths to date: 44 (compared to 12 at this time last season)

Total lab-confirmed influenza cases to date: 3,335 (compared to 1,939 at this time last season)

How to Prevent the Flu

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. The vaccine is safe and effective. It takes two weeks for immunity to develop.

Vaccination is especially important for people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from influenza. They include:

People with chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and lung disease, even if symptoms are under control

Pregnant women

People 65 years and older

People who live with or care for others who are at higher risk

In addition to getting vaccinated, people should also do the following to avoid getting sick:

Wash hands thoroughly and often

Use hand sanitizers

Stay away from sick people

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Clean commonly touched surfaces

If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others

The flu vaccine is available at doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies. If you don’t have medical insurance, you can go to a County public health center to get vaccinated. For a list of locations, visit www.sdiz.org or call 2-1-1.