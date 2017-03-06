Yelp to help its users identify businesses that have gender-neutral restrooms

SAN DIEGO – The online review site, Yelp says it plans to roll out a new feature on its desktop site and mobile app that allows users to identify businesses that have gender-neutral restrooms.

On its website, the company defines a gender neutral restroom as accessible to persons of any gender and are locking, single-stall bathroom.”

Yelp will collect information from users and business owners in two ways. They will begin asking users who check into or review businesses like restaurants and retail shops if those establishments offer restrooms that are gender neutral.

Additionally, business owners can edit the Gender Neutral Restrooms attribute from their business user account.