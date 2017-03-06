Yelp to help its users identify businesses that have gender-neutral restrooms

Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – The online review site, Yelp says it plans to roll out a new feature on its desktop site and mobile app that allows users to identify businesses that have gender-neutral restrooms.

On its website, the company defines a gender neutral restroom as accessible to persons of any gender and are locking, single-stall bathroom.”

Yelp will collect information from users and business owners in two ways. They will begin asking users who check into or review businesses like restaurants and retail shops if those establishments offer restrooms that are gender neutral.

Additionally, business owners can edit the Gender Neutral Restrooms attribute from their business user account.

More from CW6

No Small Children performs on CW6 in the morning
Meet 2-year-old Zoey in the Animal House
Meet Emma the cute 2-year-old boxer mix
Traffic Alert: Truck drops metal pipes, wood plank...