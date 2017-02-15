YMCA of San Diego County joins growing number of businesses raising fees to cover minimum wage increase

KEARNY MESA-The City of San Diego’s minimum wage hike is having an impact on the YMCA. Earlier this year, a handful of local businesses said they were charging customers a surcharge to compensate for the bump. Now the YMCA of San Diego County is joining them.

San Diego’s minimum wage went up to $11.50 an hour in January; a dollar higher than the state’s minimum wage. The YMCA runs 17 branches throughout the County. YMCA leadership decided to pay the higher city wage to all of it’s minimum wage workers. The YMCA employees roughly 5,000 people. Spokesperson Courtney Pendleton couldn’t say how many make minimum wage, only that the non-profit needed to raise it’s rates to compensate.

Membership fees will rise between 1 and 3 dollars a month depending on what type of membership you have. The hike will take place between now and March, depending on your branch location. Pendleton says increase will not affect other services.

She also points out when the YMCA decided to raise rates it also made it easier for people who can’t afford a membership to get a scholarship. The fee hike will not affect class prices. If you are a YMCA member you receive up to a 25% discount off class fees.

The YMCA is one of the largest employers in San Diego County. Pendleton says the non-profit views the wage increase as a good thing for it’s employees. It will also allow the YMCA to continue to offer low cost services to low income community members.