ZLAC, world’s oldest women’s rowing club featured in ‘Women on the Water’

by Kelsey Meksto

LIBERTY STATION – ZLAC Rowing Club was founded in 1892 by three sisters and a friend who used the initials of their first names to form the acronym, ZLAC. The club is currently located in Pacific Beach, and it is the oldest women’s rowing club in the United States.

ZLAC’s junior (ages 13-18) and master woman rowers (18+) regularly compete in regional, national, and international regattas.

U.S. National Team members, top college rowers, and three Olympic rowers have developed from the ZLAC juniors competitive rowing program.

ZLAC Rowing Club and the ZLAC Foundation are participating in the “Women on the Water” exhibit by the Women’s Museum of California. This exhibit celebrates the rich history of women on the water in San Diego.

Representatives from State Senator Joel Anderson and Mayor Kevin Faulconer are confirmed to give recognition to ZLAC Rowing Club this Saturday, January 14th.

Last day of the exhibit: Sunday, January 29th

Museum hours: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Wednesday – Sunday

Address: Women’s Museum of California – 2730 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego, CA 92106

Anyone is welcome to contact ZLAC Rowing Club if interested in joining the junior team, ages 13 to 18, or masters team, ages 18 and up. http://zlac.org/